Documentary rivals! Why Wrexham co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney won’t make the same mistakes as Gary Neville, David Beckham & Salford City’s Man Utd ‘Class of ‘92’ ownership group

Documentary rivals! Why Wrexham co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney won't make the same mistakes as Gary Neville, David Beckham & Salford City's Man Utd 'Class of '92' ownership groupChris BurtonGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoSalford CityManchester UnitedRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have learned from Gary Neville and David Beckham at Salford and will not make the same mistakes, says Lee Trundle.Red Devils icons in charge at Peninsula StadiumHollywood stars calling the shots in North WalesTwo sides are now rivals on and off the pitch