'It’s disheartening' - Lionesses star Georgia Stanway admits she doesn't feel 'fully appreciated' for her work at Bayern Munich after Ballon d'Or & FIFA the Best snubs

Lionesses star Georgia Stanway has admitted she doesn't feel "fully appreciated" after "disheartening" snubs by the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best awards.

England star admits lack of nomination was 'disheartening'

England star admits lack of nomination was 'disheartening'

Ponders whether form at Bayern Munich is 'fully appreciated'