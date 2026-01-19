'Disgusting' elbow incident in Welsh third tier: Man arrested on suspicion of assault after shocking clip goes viral

Match data shows that no red card was handed out at the time, with Porthmadog winger Danny Brookwell the man left on the ground. His side went on to win the game in question 3-2. The official match report stated that were “long delays, bad fouls and off-the-ball incidents which resulted in a massive 12 minutes of added time”.

Trearddur Bay said in their statement confirming Taylor’s release from their squad: “Trearddur Bay Football Club does not condone violence in any form and acknowledges that the incident should not have occurred.

“The club offers its sincere apologies to the opposition player involved, Porthmadog FC, match officials, supporters, and the wider football community. The club will fully cooperate with any external investigations or disciplinary processes and will make no further comment at this time while these matters are ongoing.”

Porthmadog said when delivering an update on their player: “The club would like to emphasise that its major concern is for the welfare and safety of our player Danny Brookwell. Danny was concussed and following treatment had to leave the field of play. It is our understanding that he is recovering at home.”