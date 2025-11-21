Getty
Disaster for Cole Palmer! Chelsea star fractures toe following 'accident at home' as Enzo Maresca rules injured playmaker out of key games
Injury frustration: Chelsea star Palmer ruled out again
Palmer has not figured for Chelsea since being forced out of a dramatic 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on September 20. He has been unable to represent club or country since then, with a groin problem being nursed.
He was nearing the end of his recovery from that ailment, with Enzo Maresca looking forward to welcoming a talismanic presence back into his plans. An incident that could not have been predicted, or prevented, has now forced Palmer onto the treatment table once more.
Revealed: Chelsea games that Palmer will miss
Maresca has revealed that Palmer will be unavailable for Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday, their Champions League home date with La Liga giants Barcelona on Tuesday and a derby date with London rivals Arsenal on November 30.
Delivering an update on Palmer and the untimely knock that he has picked up, Blues boss Maresca said: "He is probably not available for tomorrow, for sure. Barcelona for sure. Arsenal for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home two days ago.
"He hit his toe. But it’s nothing important. But for sure he’s not back in the next week. The only thing we know is he’s not available for this week and next week.
"He was very close, with the groin. He was back with us almost. Then he had this small problem. The last time I saw him was yesterday. Was he limping? No, not too much. We don't know it's fractured. The only thing we know he is not available for this week and next week."
Maresca added on losing Palmer in the most unfortunate of manners: "I wake up many times in the night to go to the toilet, I hit my head and leg and everything. It can happen."
England recall: Palmer eager to make up for lost time
Palmer is reported to have spent his enforced break working hard in the gym, allowing his overall physique and fitness to be improved. He is said to have been "bulking up", while remaining a regular in the stands for Chelsea games. He has observed training sessions while working on an individual programme.
It is claimed that Palmer is “determined to make up for lost time with his country” after seeing England wrap up qualification for the 2026 World Cup without him. Maresca expects the talented No.10 to earn an immediate recall once in contention to do so.
He added: "For me personally, Cole is one of our best players. No doubt that he can play in any international team. It’s [England head coach] Thomas [Tuchel’s] decision."
One former Chelsea and England star that is looking forward to seeing Palmer return to action is Joe Cole. The Premier League title winner considers a talismanic figure at Stamford Bridge to be crucial to Maresca’s cause.
He told Paddy Power ahead of seeing Palmer’s reintegration into the Chelsea squad delayed: "He can elevate them, and his return will give the lads a boost. What I will say is that the players who stepped up in his absence have been superb. They have spread the goals around the team, and the performances have been great. If you played against Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer in the 10 role, it’s as good as anything in world football."
Chelsea fixtures: When Palmer could return
Palmer has endured a frustrating time since helping Chelsea to glory at the 2025 Club World Cup - a tournament that saw him awarded the Golden Ball. The former PFA Young Player of the Year has been restricted to just 145 minutes of Premier League football this term.
If he is ready to return after the Blues’ next three games, then it could be that he plays some part in a Premier League clash with Leeds at Elland Road on December 3 - although no risks will be taken on his fitness.
