‘We’re not a dirty, nasty team’ - Jesse Marsch calms Canada concerns after alarming run of red cards

The recent disciplinary record paints a busy picture for match officials, as Canada have now suffered three dismissals in their last three outings. Prior to the Iceland friendly, their previous two red cards came against El Salvador and Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June 2025. Marsch noted that the absence of VAR might have contributed to the harshness of recent decisions, but he remains cautious about strict refereeing in major tournaments. Urging his players to adapt, he added: "We have to just be smart and calculating about how we go into challenges and any kind of reckless movements."