Bernardo Silva to Atletico Madrid?! Diego Simeone hopes to lure Man City legend to La Liga after leaving Premier League giants

According to reports from Marca, Diego Simeone is facing a massive void in his squad with the departure of Griezmann to MLS. To fill that gap, Madrid have identified Silva as the ideal candidate to inherit the Frenchman's mantle and lead the club's creative department next season. At 31, the Portugal international is viewed as a ready-made superstar who can maintain the club’s competitive edge in La Liga and Europe.

The Rojiblancos are prepared to place Silva at the centre of their project, offering him the star status he might not be guaranteed elsewhere. While Griezmann’s exit leaves a significant deficit in goals and leadership, the club believes the Manchester City man possesses the pedigree and big-game experience to galvanise the dressing room under Simeone’s demanding management style.