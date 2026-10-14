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'We knew they would do that' - Diego Simeone reveals how Atletico Madrid exploited Man Utd weakness in Champions League victory
Red Devils punished in Madrid
Manchester United’s miserable run stretched to five games without a win as they were comprehensively beaten in the Spanish capital. The visitors were undone inside 50 seconds when Alex Baena chased a ball over the top before finding Pablo Barios to open the scoring.
Michael Carrick’s side struggled to gain a foothold, surviving a late first-half scare when Johnny Cardoso had a goal ruled out for handball. However, United's task became impossible midway through the second period after Leny Yoro received a straight red card for hauling down Jonathan David. Ademola Lookman doubled the hosts' advantage on the rebound just five minutes later to seal the points.
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Beating the high press
Speaking after the final whistle, Simeone detailed how his team bypassed United's defensive structure. "We were fortunate to start the game on the front foot, with the first goal. It was a nice move," the Atleti boss told reporters. "We knew they would press high, they do that well, but we knew that if we beat that first press we could get into important positions. We knew we could hurt them on the wings."
The Argentine felt the margin of victory could have been wider given his side's dominance. "We had chances to go further ahead on the scoreboard," Simeone added. "They had one dangerous chance in the first half, but we had a better game, we had more chances. The team was always looking for more."
Mixed receptions and returning stars
While Atletico celebrated a fifth consecutive victory since losing to Liverpool, the night was not entirely positive for Julian Alvarez. The forward was jeered upon his 71st-minute substitution following a summer where the club blocked his desired transfer to Barcelona.
"What the fans do is related to what the players give," Simeone noted when asked about the hostile reception. "They want to see the best of the players, and Julian is giving that. He had the chance to score today. He’s getting closer to the player we want to see. We need him."
Meanwhile, the head coach heaped praise on midfielder Cardoso, who has shone since recovering from summer ankle surgery. "He’s in a very good moment," Simeone said of the American. "In our match against Real Sociedad, he came on, and he began to play at a high level. We need that player, that’s the player the club went to sign."
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Crunch time for Carrick
The pressure is rapidly mounting on Carrick ahead of United’s high-stakes domestic trip to bitter rivals Leeds this weekend. The atmosphere at Old Trafford is already fraught, further fuelled by Lisandro Martinez’s explosive post-match criticism of the club’s hierarchy.
Despite the defeat, United remain above Atletico on goal difference in the Champions League table thanks to their 4-0 opening win against Sabah. The Red Devils will desperately look to bounce back when they visit Cesc Fabregas’ Como next week, while surging Atleti travel to Germany to face Stuttgart.
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