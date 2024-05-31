Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty
Chris Burton

‘I die when they lose!’ - Don’t question Wrexham ‘love’ of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as Hollywood co-owners reveal how they helped spark League Two promotion push

WrexhamLeague Two

Ryan Reynolds claims to “die” when Wrexham lose, with the club’s Hollywood co-owners revealing how their “love” sparked another promotion push.

  • Red Dragons wobbled during 2023-24 campaign
  • Threatened to derail push for top-three finish
  • Finished with a flourish after visit from chairman
