AFP
Massive pay rise! PSG table huge new deal for Desire Doue
Securing the long-term future of a star
PSG have officially opened talks with Doue over a lucrative new long-term contract. According to reports from L'Equipe, the reigning back-to-back European champions have presented the 21-year-old with a bumper deal that would keep him at the Parc des Princes until June 2032.
Doue's current contract is not set to expire until the summer of 2029, but the French giants are eager to lock down the attacking midfielder well in advance. The youngster has already made four appearances in Ligue 1 this season, firmly cementing his place as a trusted option in Enrique's tactical setup.
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Offering a significant and deserved pay rise
The primary driving force behind the proposed extension is PSG's desire to immediately align Doue's wages with his elevated status in the first team. The former Rennes prospect has quickly evolved into an integral part of the starting rotation, prompting the club's board to take swift, proactive measures to reward his progress.
Club decision-makers confirmed they have formally offered a "significant" salary increase to the playmaker. They explained that the main objective is "to remunerate him in line with his importance within the team." This substantial financial bump highlights exactly how highly rated the French international is by the Parisian hierarchy.
Settling comfortably into life in Paris
Doue's rapid transition from a promising domestic talent to a key figure under Enrique has been nothing short of impressive. The 21-year-old's attacking output and overall versatility have made him a natural fit for PSG's demanding style of play on the domestic and continental stage.
Earning such a prominent role at a club boasting the stature of Les Parisiens is no small feat. The mutual trust established between the player and the manager has played a crucial role in accelerating these contract negotiations, with the board eager to protect one of their most important assets.
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Negotiations are still ongoing
The ball is now firmly in Doue's court, but all signs point toward a swift and positive resolution. The French international is reportedly extremely happy in the capital and is heavily invested in the club's sporting project, expressing a clear desire to settle long-term in Paris.
With both the player and the club sharing the exact same vision for the future, a final agreement is widely expected to be struck without delay. For now, Doue will focus on the pitch as PSG aim to climb the table after securing only one win from their first four Ligue 1 matches.
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