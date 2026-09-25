Jan Huebner
German tricks! Furious Dumfries confronts Kimmich after rivals play on during Brobbey injury nightmare
Dumfries fumes as Germany score during Brobbey injury blow
Netherlands vice-captain Denzel Dumfries vented his frustration following Thursday evening's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The Inter right-back was left bewildered after German players continued playing while striker Brian Brobbey clutched his hamstring on the grass, resulting in Felix Nmecha opening the scoring.
In a post-match interview with ESPN NL, Dumfries rejected satisfaction with a point, insisting that a top footballing nation like the Netherlands must demand victories.
He confirmed he personally confronted German players on the pitch over the unsporting sequence.
- Beautiful Sports International
Defender slams Kimmich and German gamesmanship during opener
Recounting the controversial incident, Dumfries detailed how Germany's left winger feigned stopping before passing to Joshua Kimmich to build the goalscoring attack. The 30-year-old admitted that while the action felt morally wrong, it highlighted a ruthless edge the Dutch squad must learn to adopt.
Dumfries noted that despite two disallowed Dutch goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mexx Meerdink, conceding in that manner remained unacceptable.
"That left winger looked at me as if he was going to stop, then played the ball to Kimmich," Dumfries stated. "We know Kimmich, a world-class player, but you know his tricks, he plays on. I went to confront them, yes. In the end, you get the feeling that it wasn't right, but that is exactly what makes the difference."
Right-back praises Xavi's high-intensity pressing and vision
Turning his attention to tactical developments under new head coach Xavi Hernandez, Dumfries praised the manager's clear, high-risk instructions. He revealed that the squad underwent lengthy, intensive training sessions in Zeist to master one-on-one pressing and dynamic positioning between the lines.
The defender emphasized that the team's dominant second-half response validated Xavi's strategic methods.
"We worked very hard, very intensively, and it is clear what Xavi wants," Dumfries explained. "More courage in pressing, more one-on-one, and more dynamic possession. He gave us confidence and said: 'Boys, take it, just do it.' When we do it, we become very dangerous."
- Box to Box Pictures
Dumfries sets sights on winning run across Nations League window
Looking ahead to upcoming fixtures against Serbia and Greece, Dumfries dismissed concerns regarding physical fatigue from Xavi's rigorous training sessions. He clarified that Brobbey's hamstring injury was an isolated match incident rather than a consequence of workload.
The Netherlands complete their match recovery before travelling to Belgrade for Sunday's clash against Serbia.
Dumfries urged his team-mates to build on their second-half momentum to secure maximum points.
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