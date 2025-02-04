'It is up to him to seize the chance!' - Denmark boss delighted as Patrick Dorgu completes Manchester United move and links up with fellow 'greatest talent' Rasmus Hojlund
Denmark manager Brian Riemer is elated to see Patrick Dorgu complete his transfer from Lecce to Manchester United in the January window.
- Denmark boss opened up on Dorgu's Man Utd move
- Joined Man Utd from Lecce last week
- Riemer issued a warning towards the defender