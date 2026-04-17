Appearing on MagentaTV’s talk show “Bestbesetzung” feels like a home game for Julian Nagelsmann. Before taking his seat in the clubhouse’s turquoise armchair, he drove past his childhood home and noted that many friends still live in the village, where people treat him normally. “Here I can still be the old Julian,” he said, “and it feels great.”Yet presenter Johannes B. Kerner reminds him that, come summer, Nagelsmann will be “responsible” for the nation’s mood.

So how will he tackle his “childhood dream” of the World Cup? With “extreme anticipation”, a dash of superstition—even though he knows it’s “nonsense”—and with “his” Lena as his brutally honest adviser. His wife is “thankfully very honest with me”, he says; after mistakes or unfortunate remarks, such as recently with Undav, “I get an earful, which is a good thing”.

He has since had a heart-to-heart with Undav, who can now plan for the tournament with certainty. The coach adds that even a super-sub’s role may “change a bit; that applies to everyone, including Deniz.” That goes for a top star like Musiala as well: he will travel, provided he is fit, Nagelsmann confirms.