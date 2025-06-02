'We’re one of the best teams in the world' - Denis Bouanga calls LAFC's victory over Club América the most important win in club’s history

Getty Images SportSiddhant Lazar'We’re one of the best teams in the world' - Denis Bouanga calls LAFC's victory over Club América the most important win in club’s historyFIFA Club World CupD. BouangaLos Angeles FCCF AmericaMajor League SoccerThe LAFC forward believes LAFC is now one of the best teams in the world following their win over America Bouanga highlights significance of Club World Cup qualification LAFC star scores decisive 115th-minute winner to secure tournament spot Victory guarantees minimum $9.55 million prize and international spotlight Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZNStream nowArticle continues below