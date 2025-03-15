Dele Alli Como 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Dele Alli, what are you doing?! Como man sent off less than 10 minutes into debut for foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek in defeat to AC Milan in nightmare return after two-year absence - as coach Cesc Fabregas also sees red!

D. AlliC. FabregasAC Milan vs ComoAC MilanComoSerie A

Dele Alli was sent off in less than 10 minutes on his Como debut as they lost to AC Milan - while coach Cesc Fabregas was also shown a red card.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Milan came back from a goal down to win 2-1
  • Dele was given marching orders in stoppage time
  • Fabregas was given the marching orders for dissent
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches