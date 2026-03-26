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Dejan Kulusevski has second knee surgery as Tottenham star issues rare update amid 10-month injury layoff
Kulusevski goes under the knife again
The news comes as a blow to those hoping for an imminent return to the Premier League stage, yet it represents a necessary step in ensuring the former Juventus man regains full fitness without the risk of future recurrence. Kulusevski has remained largely out of the public eye during his recovery, but took to social media to confirm the procedure had taken place as he continues to work towards a full recovery.
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A frustrating ten months on the sidelines
It has been a difficult period for the Swede, who has now been out of action for over 10 months. What was initially hoped to be a short recovery has morphed into a complex medical journey requiring extreme patience from both player and club.
The physical toll of the injury has been matched by the mental challenge of watching on from the stands while his team-mates have navigated a nightmare season, with Spurs now fighting for Premier League survival. This second surgery is intended to clear up lingering issues that have prevented him from reaching the final stages of his fitness training - as The Athletic reports.
Post-surgery update
"One more step. Went in and took out what was not suppose[d] to be there. Knee is great now," Kulusevski stated in his post on Instagram, indicating that while the road back is long, he is moving in the right direction. The update was greeted with a wave of support from the Spurs faithful and his team-mates, who are eager to see the creative maestro back on the grass at the club's Enfield training base.
The club's medical staff are expected to monitor his progress closely over the coming weeks. While no official timeline has been set for his return to full-contact training, with Kulusevski determined to just take it one day at a time, the successful nature of this second surgery provides a clearer path forward. The focus will now shift to a tailored physiotherapy program designed to rebuild the strength in his leg before he can be considered for a return to competitive football.
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What comes next for Tottenham?
The eventual return of Kulusevski will provide a significant boost to a Tottenham side that has at times looked void of ideas in the final third, but it may not come before the end of this season. It is likely that Spurs will have to beat the drop without the Swede, and they can take a big step towards that goal if they can pick up a victory away at Sunderland in their next Premier League game on March 22.