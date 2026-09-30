'Deeply concerned' - Manchester City sponsor threatens legal action against Premier League

According to a report by The Sun, Man City's chief sponsor has threatened legal action following the recent verdict. After the club were found guilty of using "sham" deals to disguise £900 million over a nine-year period, the airline issued a strong statement.

Etihad confirmed it will "seek the relevant legal counsel… to protect its interests". Furthermore, the sponsor stated it "categorically rejects any finding, conclusion or implication that suggests the airline has ever been involved in improper commercial arrangements" during the period in question.