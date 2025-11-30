Getty
Deco explains why Marcus Rashford 'suffered' at Man Utd as Barcelona benefit from 'happy' version of England international
Rashford is Deco's latest success story
Deco returned to his former club as an executive in the summer of 2023; the diminutive midfielder had spent his previous years working as an agent. After being encouraged to take on the role by Barca president Joan Laporta, the native Brazilian turned Portuguese national has made several high-profile acquisitions, including his former client Raphinha, and now Rashford.
The England international was initially earmarked as a potential target due to his ability to play across all three starting spots in Hansi Flick's attack, as well as his desire for a new challenge. Deco has now confirmed to The Times that Rashford was particularly keen on joining Barca. Rashford is on loan with the Spanish giants until the end of the 2025-26 season, with an option to buy clause standing at £26.2m (€30/$35m). Deco says Rashford has enjoyed his time with the club, as he is relieved of the pressure of being the main man for United.
Deco: Rashford is happy with Barca
Deco said when asked about Rashford's revival at Barca: “He’s happy with us. Marcus is a fantastic player. He faced the responsibility of becoming an important player at Man United — United, like us, are one of the biggest clubs in the world — too young. He suffered a bit with this change of generation at United too. If you see United in the last five years, they had difficulties rebuilding the team, to become stronger again. He was there. So it’s not easy for a player [from whom] people demand a lot. When you are an important player, you have a lot of responsibility.
“We were looking for a player like him on the market. A player that could play in the three positions up front. We were able to sign Marcus on loan now because of his desire to play for Barcelona. He waited a lot. He knew that we were dealing with financial rules. But he was patient. He waited and we’re happy to have him.”
'Intelligent' Rashford's motivation
Whether Rashford does end up staying could depend on the ongoing financial difficulties facing Barcelona. Deco spoke of his admiration for the way in which Laporta is leading the club through these troubling times, and how the development of a young team built around homegrown talents such as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde is attracting top stars like Rashford once again.
He added: "When you are an intelligent player like Marcus, [you sign] not because you like the club, [but because] you want to win titles.”
Atletico test up next for Barca
Whether the move becomes permanent, it seems both club and player are getting immediate benefit out of their relationship. Apart from a recent injury setback, Rashford has settled into life in Barcelona quickly, enjoying a run of form that has seen him revive his international career ahead of next summer's World Cup.
Barcelona have an engaged and versatile forward who can help ease the pressure on their first-choice front three of Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. He could prove to be an invaluable asset in the coming La Liga title race. La Blaugrana currently sit atop the table, with a one-point lead over their rival Real Madrid. They host Atletico Madrid at the recently re-opened Camp Nou next on December 2.
