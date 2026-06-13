Getty Images Sport
‘Unless you can do better’ - Declan Rice urged to deliver blunt message to Harry Kane & England team-mates after leaving Three Lions legend Stuart Pearce baffled
Pearce wants more from Arsenal's midfield general
Pearce believes the key to success lies in Rice unlocking his full potential as a dominant leader. Pearce, who earned 78 caps for his country, insists that the midfielder has the physical and technical attributes to be the best player at the tournament. Despite being a consistent performer, the Arsenal man has been urged to show more of the "steely determination" that defines the world's elite.
Pearce told the Daily Mail: "The top players are nice to a certain degree but on the pitch they have a steely determination to get where they want to go. I’ve been in dressing rooms after he has made mistakes and he’s reacted very positively.
"With Dec, you think he could win a game on his own because of his physical prowess and his ability on the ball. And you’re thinking: ‘Maybe a little bit more.’ I probably thought the same, back in the day at West Ham, but you don’t say that about many players."
- Getty Images Sport
The demand for set-piece dominance
One specific area where Pearce wants to see Rice take charge is over dead-ball situations, even if it means stepping on the toes of established stars like Harry Kane. Reflecting on Rice's ability, Pearce noted that he has seen the midfielder produce world-class moments that haven't been replicated enough on the international stage.
Pearce, who was famous for his own powerful free-kicks, said: "I was renowned for taking free-kicks, and I saw Dec score two wonder free-kicks against Real Madrid [in April 2025]. I’ve barely seen him take one since. Like Dec, I could score from free kicks, and if I were him, I’d be saying to my teammates, Get out of my way. I’m taking this, and I’m taking all of them, unless you can do better than me."
Adapting to a streetwise international game
Beyond individual responsibilities, Pearce noted a shift in how the England squad approaches the game compared to his playing days. He believes the team has become more "cute" and "streetwise", a necessary evolution for success in modern tournament football, even if it deviates from the traditional English grit.
“We certainly are a cuter team now. It was like one-size-fits-all in my day," Pearce explained. "It was a physical encounter; we played the way England did, and if someone goes down cheaply, you’re shouting at them to get up. That era has gone. We’ve become a lot more streetwise in English football, and in some ways that’s a shame. We watch players going down cheaply in the Premier League, and it doesn’t sit well with the crowd. You can hear the complaining."
- Getty Images
Tuchel’s silverware mission
The drive to extract maximum output from elite individuals underpins the FA’s ultimate objective of ending a painful 60-year wait for a major international trophy. The governing body took a heavily debated structural decision to install Thomas Tuchel as the tactical spearhead, replacing Gareth Southgate following consecutive European Championship final defeats.
England officially launch their quest for World Cup glory, facing a robust Croatia side in Dallas before taking on Ghana and concluding their group stage campaign against Panama.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
1427 Votes