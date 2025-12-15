Getty/GOAL
Frustrated Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard lead angry inquest into Arsenal's performance after last-gasp win over Wolves
Frustrations boil over in north London
Arsenal’s players were extremely critical of their own performance after Saturday’s late win over Wolves, despite securing all three points at the Emirates Stadium. The match was eventually settled by a 94th-minute own goal from Yerson Mosquera, but the manner of the victory, and celebrations on the pitch, did little to mask the frustration felt inside the dressing room from both the players and manager. Reports claim there were honest conversations among the squad after full-time, with several senior figures - including Rice and Odegaard - making it clear that the overall display fell well short of expectations, as reported by The Telegraph.
The former was visibly unhappy at the final whistle and headed straight down the tunnel. His frustration had already been apparent during the celebrations on the pitch, in which he did not take part. Captain Odegaard and other experienced players also addressed the group. There were no disputes or raised tensions between team-mates post-match. Instead, the mood was one of shared disappointment at how the game unfolded.
Arsenal had conceded a late equaliser through Tolu Arokodare before regaining the lead moments later, a sequence that summed up their defensive issues and lack of control on the afternoon. Mikel Arteta shared that assessment. Speaking after the match, the Arsenal manager criticised his side’s defending and made it clear the performance was not acceptable. "I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, but we made it harder ourselves with the way we conceded," Arteta said. "That’s unacceptable."
Fans take opportunity to celebrate another win
Inside the stadium, the reaction from players and staff were significantly different compared to the scenes in the stands, where supporters celebrated the dramatic finish. Arsenal remain top of the Premier League, but recent league performances have lacked the control and sharpness usually associated with Arteta’s side. Matches against Brentford, Aston Villa and Wolves have all followed a similar pattern. Late winners have become a familiar feature of Arsenal’s recent seasons, often sparking visible joy among the players. This time, the reaction was different. Internally, the response was viewed as a reflection of how high standards have risen within the group.
The squad have been given two days off following the Wolves game, with a rare clear week in the schedule ahead of Saturday’s trip to Everton. Aside from international breaks, it is the first time since August that Arsenal have gone without a midweek fixture.
Man City hot on their heels
It was crucial that Arsenal picked up three points on Saturday, especially after Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace a day later. Pep Guardiola's side look to have recaptured their best form, with Erling Haaland looking as prolific as ever and the likes of Phil Foden also pulling the strings. Only two points separate the pair, and they do not meet in the Premier League for a second time until Gameweek 33 in April. Based on form, it currently feels like a scenario where if Arsenal forfeit top spot, they will find it incredibly difficult to pry it away from their rivals heading into the second half of the campaign.
Title race hotting up
With Arsenal starting their week of rest, all eyes will be on Everton next Saturday. City play a few hours before them, and have a huge opportunity to shoot to the top of the pile, even if it if only temporarily. That alone could be enough to start making the Gunners sweat, as they look to end their barren run without a top flight title in over 20 years.
