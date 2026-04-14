Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham: Who will be the next English Ballon d’Or winner? Ex-Three Lions star makes his prediction

The likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have come close to earning that title down the years, but ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen remains the last English player to actually land the prize.

Said success came back in 2001, with a quarter of a century having passed since then. The modern era has, of course, been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - with the Argentine and Portuguese GOATs picking up 13 Ballons d’Or between them.

As they move into the twilight of their respective careers, the door has been left ajar for a new generation of talent to walk through. Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is considered by many to be the next all-time great off the rank, but he will not have things all his own way.

That is certainly the case in 2026, with all-action midfielder Rice starring for Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal, while prolific striker Kane - who is closing in on 50 goals this season - has Bayern Munich in the hunt for Bundesliga and Champions League crowns.

Real Madrid playmaker Bellingham is another that will form part of England’s World Cup plans this summer, with that tournament presenting him with an opportunity to stake serious claims to the most sought-after of collective and individual accolades.