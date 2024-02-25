'They reminded me' - Dean Smith hilariously shares Charlotte FC defenders told him they are 'owed' a bottle of Wine after securing clean sheet for ex-Aston Villa boss's first MLS victory
Charlotte FC boss Dean Smith was hilariously reminded postgame by players that he owes them a bottle of wine for keeping a clean sheet.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Charlotte FC defeat NYCFC 1-0
- Dean Smith earns win in MLS coaching debut
- Manager shares hilarious moment with squad postgame