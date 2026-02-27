Getty Images Sport
Deal off? Atletico Madrid director dismisses Antoine Griezmann to MLS rumours despite claims of imminent move to Orlando City
Griezmann MLS transfer speculation
Sporting director Mateu Alemany has completely shut down the growing whispers surrounding Griezmann's potential exit to the United States. Speaking to the media after the recent Champions League draw, Alemany was resolute about the forward's status. It had been reported that Griezmann will join Orlando before the transfer window closes, even suggesting the clash against Real Sociedad on March 7 will be his last for the capital club. The director, however, dismissed the Orlando City links as mere gossip, emphasising the player's current contractual obligations.
Alemany made it abundantly clear that the 34-year-old World Cup winner remains deeply integrated into Diego Simeone’s immediate plans. "That issue is speculation. Antoine has two more seasons, he is focused on what is coming and his performance is very good," Alemany stated. He further reinforced the club's reliance on the Frenchman, adding, "We think about him helping us in what is coming. The rest is speculation."
- AFP
Atleti get Spurs in Champions League last-16
Aside from addressing the transfer market noise, Alemany evaluated Atletico's upcoming challenge in the Champions League round of 16. The Spanish giants have been drawn against Premier League side Tottenham, setting the stage for a highly anticipated and fiercely contested European knockout tie. Alemany acknowledged the inherent difficulty of facing a top-tier English team.
"We know that either of the two was extremely complicated. Their trajectory in Europe has been brilliant," the director noted, praising the London club's recent pedigree. He stressed the importance of maintaining focus and respecting their opponents, declaring, "A top Premier League team, of maximum difficulty. We have to focus on our performance and respect the opponent." Alemany also reiterated that the team must approach this maximum-demand competition with absolute seriousness to advance further.
Simeone must handle fixture schedule
With the team competing on multiple fronts, the congested fixture schedule has become a point of discussion, particularly concerning manager Diego Simeone's preferences. Reports indicated that Simeone favours shorter gaps between knockout legs to maintain momentum and manage his squad's physical load effectively. Alemany expressed the club's willingness to support the coaching staff's tactical needs.
"It depends a lot on the opponent, on their ability to rotate in the league," Alemany explained regarding the scheduling challenges. He highlighted the management's adaptable approach, stating, "There are arguments for everyone. We will accept it, we will adapt. If the boss wants that, let it be so." The sporting director confirmed that the boardroom and the coaching staff are completely aligned, ready to sit down and work through any logistical hurdles to ensure the team remains competitive.
- AFP
Atletico Madrid focus on La Liga
While the glamour of the upcoming European nights against Tottenham looms large, Alemany was quick to remind everyone that domestic duties cannot be ignored. Atletico Madrid still has crucial matches on the immediate horizon, starting with Saturday's La Liga fixture against Oviedo. Following that, they face a monumental Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona on Tuesday. Balancing these intensive commitments is currently the club's primary objective as they navigate a season-defining week.
Alemany concluded his media address by emphasising the necessity of fighting across all available tournaments. "It is a very important match, clearly, but the round of 16 as well and also the league," he affirmed. Stressing the club's ambition, he added: "We have to be in the three competitions. Now it's Oviedo's turn. We go with the hope of being alive in the three competitions, especially in the Cup and Champions League, where there are more options."
