De Zerbi to Tottenham is a done deal: the details of the agreement are in place, with only the official announcement remaining

Roberto De Zerbi is set to become Tottenham’s next manager. The former Marseille manager, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, is returning to the Premier League and will take his place on the Spurs’ bench with immediate effect to try and secure survival and keep the club in the Premier League (they are currently one point clear of the third-bottom spot – ed.)





Following intense negotiations, the London club’s directors have finally convinced the Italian manager to accept a contract covering the remaining seven matches of this season plus a further four years.



