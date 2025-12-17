Dayot Upamecano on the move! Bayern Munich defender's big change hints at decision on his future amid Real Madrid & PSG interest

This development comes against the backdrop of intense and reportedly difficult contract negotiations. Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund and Max Eberl have been locked in talks with Upamecano’s representatives for some time.

The sticking points have been well-documented. Reports suggest that Upamecano’s camp is holding out for a salary package that reflects his status as a premier defender in his prime. The figures mooted in the German press involve a base salary of around €16m, with additional performance-related bonuses. Furthermore, the inclusion of a release clause - rumoured to be in the region of €65m - has been a bone of contention for the Bayern hierarchy, who generally resist such stipulations.

Despite these hurdles, Freund recently struck an optimistic tone, stating: "We are positive. It is not important whether it happens a day sooner or later. For us, it is important that it happens." He added that the saga "will not drag on endlessly," hinting that a resolution was imminent. The news of Upamecano’s house move aligns perfectly with this timeline, suggesting the "turbulence" of recent reports may have been the final posturing before an agreement.