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David Raya showed he's 'the best in the world' as Kai Havertz hails 'underrated' Arsenal goalkeeper after late Sporting CP win
Havertz hails his 'underrated' teammate
Arsenal match-winner Havertz was full of praise for goalkeeper Raya following the Gunners' 1-0 victory over Sporting CP.
While Havertz took the headlines for his stoppage-time strike, he was quick to point out that the result was built on the foundations laid by the Spanish shot-stopper between the sticks.
Speaking to Amazon Prime after the whistle, Havertz did not hold back in his assessment of Raya's talent, saying: "Unbelievable. I think still underestimated in the world of football but for me, the last two seasons, the best keeper in the world. He's outstanding, he's saved us so many times and we're very glad to have him."
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Raya's heroics keep Sporting at bay
It was a night where Raya had to be at his absolute best to prevent the Portuguese side from taking an early lead. Within the first five minutes, Raya tipped a goalbound Maxi Araujo effort onto the bar after a clinical pass from Ousmande Diomande had carved the Arsenal defence open.
The pressure didn't stop there, as the home side consistently tested the Londoners' resolve. Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer noted the importance of the goalkeeper's contribution, stating: "We've spoken about Arsenal's squad depth this season, and that's why, because when you're bringing on the quality they did tonight in Martinelli and Havertz, you want them to go on and have an impact on the game and they did that. But if it wasn't for the brilliance of David Raya at the back to give them that platform to get something".
Super subs make the difference in Lisbon
After a match that lacked genuine quality for long periods, Mikel Arteta turned to his bench to find a breakthrough. The introduction of Gabriel Martinelli and Havertz proved to be inspired, as the two combined in the dying moments to snatch a vital away win. Martinelli provided the service, and Havertz provided the composure.
"To score a late goal is always nice, especially in front of the fans and we take that result," Havertz explained. "Still a lot of work to do next week but we take the result, for sure. On the assist from Gabriel Martinelli: Top, so much quality that guy. Obviously, as a striker or attacking midfielder you always wait for these moments. He made it so well so credit to Martinelli".
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Gunners eye a grand finale
The victory provides a huge boost for Arteta's side, who have faced scrutiny after recent domestic setbacks saw them lose out on the Carabao Cup to Manchester City before being eliminated from the FA Cup by Southampton at the weekend. Havertz acknowledged the significance of the turnaround, noting that the team is still very much in the hunt for major silverware as the season reaches its business end. The north London side will now head into the second leg with a 1-0 advantage.
"Definitely a big turnaround for us because we lost the last two matches. So we wanted to get a turnaround today and we made that happened", the German international concluded.