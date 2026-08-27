David Raya issues Champions League warning as Arsenal eye dynasty after ending 22-year Premier League title drought

Arsenal's monumental campaign saw five players - Raya, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes - named in the PFA Team of the Year. Reflecting on that collective effort, Raya noted: "The season was incredible, collectively and individually. I think we deserved to be there and be champions, so that was the most important thing.

"Every season is very, very long with ups and downs, but I think we dealt with everything that was thrown at us and it was an incredible season to lift the trophy, to give Arsenal the Premier League after 22 years, so, yeah, an amazing season."

To maintain that momentum, the Arsenal hierarchy have backed Arteta heavily in the transfer market. Bruno Guimaraes arrived from Newcastle for £75 million plus Christos Tzolis, while Ezri Konsa was signed from Aston Villa in a £55m deal to bolster the league's most formidable backline.

Raya welcomed the defensive additions, noting the positive impact on squad depth. "Ezri coming, adding to the squad, is going to add a lot of competitiveness inside the team, which is incredible and is really, really good for the whole squad," he stated.