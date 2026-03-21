David Moyes delighted with Everton's 'intensity' against Chelsea as Toffees manager says they fully deserved win

Moyes was thrilled with his side's display as they put Chelsea to the sword at the Hill Dickinson. The Toffees now sit eighth in the Premier League table and are looking up the table; they are currently five points behind Aston Villa in fourth, and are just three behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

Moyes told reporters: “I thought it was our best performance from the first minute really right on. I thought we did a really good job. Chelsea were coming here, probably hurting a little bit from their recent results, but we were able to nullify it at different times. They've got so much quality on their side as well, it was always going to be a difficult game to deal with [given] the level of players they had."

Asked about the most impressive element of the performance, Moyes replied: “I think the intensity from the start really, the way we went about the game, I thought we played really well at times. I thought we played some really good football. Generally as well, just the way the players conducted themselves, I think they realised the importance of the game and the importance of us trying to win a couple of big games in the remaining fixtures before the end of the season. Tonight was a big game."