David de Gea in line for shock move as Serie A giants eye ex-Man Utd goalkeeper as Alisson alternative

According to reports in Italy, Juventus are keeping a close eye on De Gea as they look to bolster their options between the sticks ahead of the new season. The Spanish veteran has recently revitalised his career in Serie A with Fiorentina, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the hierarchy in Turin. With the transfer window approaching, De Gea has emerged as a serious candidate to take over the gloves at the Allianz Stadium.

The interest comes at a time when De Gea has sparked speculation regarding his future in Tuscany. Having played a pivotal role for the Viola, the goalkeeper took to social media to reflect on a demanding campaign. As Juventus search for a proven winner with international experience, the 35-year-old fits the profile of an experienced coup that the Bianconeri are known for pursuing in the market.