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David Beckham reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold's failure to make latest England squad & reveals if he'd take Real Madrid star to World Cup
Alexander-Arnold snubbed from England squad
Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid last summer, is considered one of the world's top right full-backs, making his absence from such a large Three Lions group particularly notable. The 27-year-old continues to be a polarising figure in the national team setup due to the perceived imbalance between his attacking output and defensive consistency. Beckham has thrown his weight behind Alexander-Arnold, insisting that the former Liverpool man remains a unique talent despite his struggles to convince Tuchel.
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Beckham backs Real Madrid star
Speaking to talkSPORT, Beckham made it clear where he stands on the debate, even if he is glad the final decision doesn't rest on his shoulders. “That’s why I’m not England manager, because I don’t have to make those decisions. But, I’m a massive fan of Trent. I’ve heard so many times about, ‘Well, he’s not as good at defending as he is [attacking]’. Well, sometimes you have to accept that. Roberto Carlos was an unbelievable defender, but also unbelievable going forward," the former Three Lions captain explained.
World Cup selection dilemmas for Tuchel
With the World Cup on the horizon, the pressure is on Tuchel to finalise a squad capable of winning the tournament. Alexander-Arnold's absence from the latest squad, which saw a recall for Ben White, has raised questions about his role in Tuchel plans. Beckham, however, believes the door isn't closed yet. "With Trent, would I take him? I'd find it very hard not to take someone like Trent," he admitted. "But then Thomas, he's come out and said, I think I read it this morning, that there are other players that are ahead of him at the moment. But he said 'at the moment', so that could change. I think you said it, tonight [Friday] might prove that other players are playing that might not get in the squad, so you don't know. This is very close to picking a final squad, but I still think that Thomas is probably still considering about Trent as well."
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Confidence in the current England crop
Under the guidance of Tuchel, England are among the favorites to lift the trophy this summer. Beckham is optimistic about the Three Lions' chances, citing the balance of youth and experience within the group, spearheaded by captain Harry Kane. "I think we're in the best place that we can be, in all honesty. I think we've got a very young, talented squad with a great captain leading us in the best of form, probably, of his life with Harry (Kane). Obviously, he's a great leader, and I think Thomas is so meticulous with how he picks the squad, how he runs the squad," the Inter Miami co-owner explained.