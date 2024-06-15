David BeckhamGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

David Beckham's bid for knighthood in jeopardy over former Man Utd and England star's financial affairs

David BeckhamEnglandManchester United

Manchester United and England legend David Beckham could miss out on the prestigious knighthood due to his past tax affairs.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Beckham could miss out on the Knighthood
  • Previously avoided paying UK taxes
  • Appointed as ambassador to the King's Foundation
Article continues below