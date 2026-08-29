David Beckham to buy another club? Inter Miami owner linked with shock takeover of historic French giant

Nantes represent an attractive prospect despite their current predicament on the pitch. The eight-time Ligue 1 champions boast a rich history in French football, offering a project with potential to restore past glory.

However, the club is currently in severe disarray following relegation from Ligue 1. Les Canaris find themselves bottom of Ligue 2 after losing all three of their opening league fixtures of the campaign.

Supporters have grown frustrated under the stewardship of Polish businessman Kita, who bought the club in 2007. Alongside his son and club CEO Franck, Kita has presided over two relegations and 24 head coaches in 19 years.