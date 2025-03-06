Dates announced for 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup and FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar

AFPAshwin MuralidharanDates announced for 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup and FIFA Arab Cup in QatarFIFA Arab CupWorld Cup U17FIFA have announced the dates for the upcoming U17 World Cup and Arab Cup, set to be held in Qatar.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFIFA U17 World Cup is set to be in Qatar in November this yearFIFA Arab Cup will follow in DecemberNext five editions of the U17 World Cup will be held in Qatar, along with the next three Arab Cups.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱