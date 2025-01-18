Darwin Nunez BrentfordGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'I'm going through a rough patch' - Darwin Nunez makes emotional admission after scoring twice for Liverpool in Brentford win

D. NunezLiverpoolBrentford vs LiverpoolBrentfordPremier League

Darwin Nunez admitted that he is "going through a rough patch" after scoring twice for Liverpool against Brentford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool won 2-0 against Brentford
  • Nunez emerged as the man of the match
  • Striker admitted he should score more frequently
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱