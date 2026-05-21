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Stick or twist? Danny Rohl the subject of ‘trust’ prediction amid talk of Rangers following Old Firm rivals Celtic into the market for a new manager
Managerial movement in Old Firm dugouts
The summer break promises to deliver plenty of movement in and out of Rangers, with changes being made to a squad that slipped out of title contention in 2025-26 to ultimately finish third in the Scottish Premiership table - 10 points back on fierce local rivals.
Celtic, who have worked under the guidance of interim boss Martin O’Neill on a couple of occasions this season, will be looking to appoint a new permanent head coach at some point in the not too distant future.
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Is Rohl safe at Rangers or will change be considered?
Could Rangers be tempted to head down a similar path, despite only turning to former Sheffield Wednesday manager Rohl in October after taking the decision to bring Russell Martin’s disastrous 17-game tenure to a close?
When that question was put to Hutton, the former Gers defender - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with casino zonder cruks - said: “Celtic, of course, 100 per cent. They need somebody in and they need it sharpish, I feel, because there's a rebuild going on there. The earlier you get your manager in, then you can start to recruit what he's looking for, his philosophy and plan ahead. So that's a given that needs to happen.
“I think Rangers stick with Danny Rohl. Obviously, [chairman] Andrew Cavenagh has come out and spoke recently and said he's the man to take them forward. There's definitely been signs and I feel the same way.
“He inherited a mess, to be quite honest with you, after Russell Martin. He squeezed absolutely everything that he could out of the squad. He fell short. I don't think they had the right mentality to try and get over the line.
“What I did like about him is in the January transfer window, he understood what the team was needing. It needed leaders, it needed experience. I thought his signings in that window definitely helped the team moving forward. So if that's his vision and that's how he sees the team moving forward, I think that's good for the summer transfer window.
“So definitely, I think he deserves to start the season off with the window, get a full pre-season with the team and then take it from there. I do trust in him at this moment in time.”
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McInnes tipped to oversee another title bid at Hearts
Rangers may be tempted to keep faith with Rohl as a man expected to figure prominently on their coaching wish list - former Ibrox star Derek McInnes - is unlikely to become available any time soon.
Quizzed on whether the 54-year-old will want another shot at the title with Hearts after enduring final day heartbreak this term, Hutton said: “Yeah, of course. I think it's been an incredible season.
“Tony Bloom comes in, he talks about a 10-year plan to unsettle the Old Firm. He's done it in the first year, nearly won a title. Jamestown Analytics is now involved, the recruitment has been excellent. They've plucked some players from leagues that are obscure and these guys have come in and won Player of the Year.
“I think the problem for them is the expectation is now there to go and repeat this and probably achieve even better results. They'll feel that they can go and do that. It's a huge season for Derek McInnes and he'll want a crack at the Champions League.”
Rohl tied to a contract at Ibrox through to 2028
Rohl is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2028, so should be given time in which to put his own stamp on Rangers and oversee a bid to restore domestic dominance on the blue half of Glasgow.
The 37-year-old needs no reminding, though, that he is working under the brightest spotlights and relentless pressure - meaning that he will need to show signs of encouragement and improvement quickly in 2026-27 in order to avoid facing more uncomfortable questions.