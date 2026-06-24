Daniel Munoz inspires Colombia to World Cup knockout stages as they succeed where Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal failed against DR Congo

While Ronaldo and Portugal were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by the same opposition in their opening fixture, Nestor Lorenzo's side managed to find a way through the stubborn African defence. The decisive moment arrived in the 76th minute when Crystal Palace defender Munoz, who has been a revelation at wing-back, saw his effort deflect off Steve Kapuadi and past the inspired Lionel Mpasi. It was a well-deserved lead for a Colombian side that had dominated possession and peppered the Congolese goal with 20 shots throughout the contest.

The victory means Colombia sit comfortably at the top of Group K with six points from two matches. After the final whistle, match-winner Munoz told Colombian TV, per Reuters: "Just because I scored the goal doesn't mean I'm the hero. I belong to everyone; we're all in this together. We secured the three points as a team, as Colombia; here, we're one family." This sense of unity has propelled them into the last 32 with a game to spare, setting up a heavyweight clash with Portugal to decide who finishes as group winners.