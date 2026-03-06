Daniel Farke banned and fined by FA for red card against Man City as Leeds boss claims referee 'embarrassed me in front of the whole world'

Farke was adamant that his intentions were peaceful, explaining that he merely sought clarification regarding the lack of additional stoppage time. "I jogged over," the Leeds boss insisted. "Not one bad word. No swear words or bad language. I just wanted to ask him why he didn't add any [further stoppage time] on. He didn't speak to me and just pulled out the red card."

However, the lack of dialogue from the official left the manager stunned. Farke expressed his disbelief at the severity of the punishment, stating: "To pull out a red card and embarrass me in front of the whole world, I wasn't happy. Even the assistants were shocked the red card was shown."