'Everyone likes if someone fails' - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke defends under-fire Michael Carrick as Man Utd pressure mounts

The severe scrutiny facing Carrick is particularly frustrating for Farke given the shortage of homegrown coaches operating at the highest level. He believes the former Middlesbrough boss demonstrated his immense quality by stabilising Manchester United during a turbulent period.

"He came in [at United] last season, the situation, he’s helped a lot to stabilise the club, he’s helped a lot to steady the ship, he’s done an amazing job," Farke noted.

"Right now after six games, they haven’t had a horrendous start, of course by their perception they want to fight for the title and they are mid-table and the criticism starts already. I don’t like it."

He added: "If you have young, promising managers, come on, let’s look after them a bit, especially ones who have a British passport. Keep in mind what he’s done for the club for many, many years as a player, what he’s done for them last season in a very difficult situation where many people would have been hesitant to step in and to help during the season, he’s done a tremendous job for that.

"I don’t think we are heading in the right direction. I don’t like it, I don’t get it, why we do this, especially with our young British managers. I like when young British managers come through and for that I don’t see why there’s so much negativity. It seems like the outside world wants question and wants to see everyone to fail. I think we should be happy with someone who has so much potential and don’t question them too early."