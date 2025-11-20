Getty Images Sport
'Dangerous and unpredictable' Karl Etta Eyong backed for dream move to Barcelona as Cameroon coach expects Lamine Yamal-esque rise from possible Robert Lewandowski replacement
Cameroon coach Brys highlights Eyong’s qualities
The 22-year-old has quickly drawn attention across Europe since joining Levante in August. Under contract until 2029 with a €30 million (£26m/$34m) release clause, he has been earmarked by Barcelona as a potential long-term replacement for Lewandowski once the Pole’s contract expires next summer.
Brys, the Cameroon national team coach who gave Eyong his senior debut with the Indomitable Lions, has spoken highly of the striker’s attitude and impact. Despite Levante’s current struggles near the bottom of La Liga, the striker has shown glimpses of the talent that has captured the attention of Europe’s elite, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester United. His contract also involves complex clauses with Villarreal, which will add another layer to any potential negotiations.
Brys praises young striker's humility and work ethic
Brys has been impressed not only by Etta Eyong’s talent but also by his professionalism and team-first mentality. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he highlighted the striker’s character as a major reason for his rapid rise in both club and international football.
"He's a very good player, Very modest and humble, which is a gift," said Brys. "He's not an egocentric striker; he plays for the team. I like that: he's hard-working, he draws attention so others can take advantage of the space. He played one game with us and did well, even though he didn't score. He was an important addition to the squad. He has a good heart, he's polite, and he has no negative attitude. That's what makes him special."
"He needs to continue developing, to integrate more fully, but he has the potential to score a lot of goals. He's already shown that, although he hasn't yet reached his full potential. We'd like to continue working with him because he can keep growing and go very far."
Etta Eyong to follow Yamal’s path at Barcelona?
When asked if Etta Eyong has the quality to play for Barca, Brys expressed confidence in the striker’s potential. He drew parallels to Lamine Yamal, highlighting how young players with the right attitude and talent can quickly become key figures at top clubs.
"I think so, given his potential. There's always room for a new player on a team if they have the right qualities. Look at Lamine Yamal: a year ago, nobody thought he'd be playing for the first team, and now he's a key player. Etta has that potential too. He's dangerous, unpredictable, and can surprise anyone. And that's valuable for any top team."
The Catalan giants see Etta Eyong as more than just a potential Lewandowski replacement. His work ethic, versatility, and ability to create opportunities for teammates make him an attractive long-term option. Meanwhile, other clubs have monitored his rise, but Levante are adamant that he will remain in Spain for this season to help the team avoid relegation.
Eye on transfers and Etta Eyong’s next steps
As the 2025-26 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Etta Eyong’s development at Levante. While CSKA Moscow already submitted an offer that was immediately rejected, the Cameroonian striker’s dream remains a move to Barcelona, the club he grew up supporting.
Negotiations for Etta Eyong will require careful consideration of both Levante and Villarreal’s financial interests, due to sell-on clauses and matching rights. Any potential deal will likely be structured around these conditions, ensuring all parties are compensated fairly. For now, Etta Eyong’s focus is on delivering consistent performances, helping Levante fight for La Liga survival, and positioning himself for a high-profile transfer next summer.
