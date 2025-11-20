'Dangerous and unpredictable' Karl Etta Eyong backed for dream move to Barcelona as Cameroon coach expects Lamine Yamal-esque rise from possible Robert Lewandowski replacement

Brys has been impressed not only by Etta Eyong’s talent but also by his professionalism and team-first mentality. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he highlighted the striker’s character as a major reason for his rapid rise in both club and international football.

"He's a very good player, Very modest and humble, which is a gift," said Brys. "He's not an egocentric striker; he plays for the team. I like that: he's hard-working, he draws attention so others can take advantage of the space. He played one game with us and did well, even though he didn't score. He was an important addition to the squad. He has a good heart, he's polite, and he has no negative attitude. That's what makes him special."

"He needs to continue developing, to integrate more fully, but he has the potential to score a lot of goals. He's already shown that, although he hasn't yet reached his full potential. We'd like to continue working with him because he can keep growing and go very far."

