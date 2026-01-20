AFP
’Damn!' - Monaco players blown away by 'phenomenal' Paul Pogba in training as ex-Man Utd star backed to 'reach best level' again
Training ground magic leaves squad in awe
The French midfielder, who is looking to rebuild his career after a lengthy ban followed by fitness troubles that kept him sidelined for a total of two years, has been restricted to a total of 30 minutes of action across three appearances since joining Monaco, with his debut coming in late-November. However, according to team-mate Caio Henrique, the 32-year-old is still capable of producing moments of magic that have his colleagues staring in disbelief.
Speaking to The Athletic, he offered a fascinating insight into the daily reality of working alongside the former Juventus and United talisman. While fans are yet to see the full vintage Pogba in Ligue 1 matches, the players at the club's training centre are witnessing flashes of the brilliance that once made him the world's most expensive footballer.
"When we see him training and doing everything he does, we look at each other and think: ‘Damn!’," the Brazilian defender said. He emphasised that the squad is "eager for him to come back and help us," hinting that once match fitness catches up with his technical quality, Monaco could have a serious weapon on their hands for the remainder of the campaign.
A World Cup winner's influence on the next generation
Beyond his impressive training displays, Caio Henrique highlighted the intangible value Pogba brings to the dressing room, particularly for Monaco’s crop of talented youngsters. The Principality club has long been a factory for elite talent, and having a World Cup winner and multiple Serie A champion in their midst is proving to be an invaluable educational resource.
Despite the turbulence of his final years at Old Trafford and the controversy surrounding his ban, Pogba has arrived in Monaco with a humility that has surprised and impressed his new team-mates. "For us, and especially for the young players, sharing a dressing room with someone with such a quality and history is incredible," Caio Henrique explained.
"He’s super calm but at the same time a leader, very cheerful, open, always smiling, and that rubs off on the dressing room. He hasn’t been with us long, but you can tell. He tries to talk to the young players a lot and gives everyone advice. I think it’s incredible that a player of this calibre is so calm and down to earth, he’s phenomenal."
Overcoming the two-year exile to reach the summit again
The road back to the elite level is rarely straightforward, especially after a two-year hiatus from the professional game. At 32, Pogba is fighting against both time and the rust accumulated during his suspension. However, the internal belief at Monaco is that the midfielder is not just there for a farewell tour, but to make a genuine sporting contribution.
Henrique acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge Pogba faces but remained adamant that the midfielder's ceiling remains higher than almost anyone else in the league. "He still can reach his best level, although it’s not easy after two years," the Brazilian noted.
The key to unlocking that potential, according to Henrique, is psychological. The physical attributes are evidently still present in training, but the transition to competitive intensity requires a mental fortitude that Pogba is currently rebuilding. "Confidence is the key, and it’s very difficult to regain," he said. The squad’s job, therefore, has been to foster an environment where Pogba feels supported enough to take risks and rediscover the swagger that defined his best years.
Ansu Fati and the Principality's rehabilitation mission
Pogba is not the only high-profile reclamation project currently underway at the Stade Louis II. Monaco have also taken a punt on Ansu Fati, the former Barcelona prodigy whose career has been derailed by a succession of debilitating injuries. Like Pogba, Fati arrived with a world-class reputation but a body and mind in need of repair.
Henrique touched on the situation involving the Spanish forward, drawing parallels between the two stars. For Fati, the hurdle is less about rust and more about the psychological trauma of recurrent injuries. "Above all, it’s a matter of trust, which is what he’s trying to change: playing without fear of injury," Caio Henrique said regarding the young winger.
Despite the slow start, the belief in the dressing room remains unshaken regarding Fati's quality, much like with Pogba. "He is a star and can make a difference," he concluded.
