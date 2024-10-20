D.C. United's Christian Benteke wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot with 23 goals

IMGANJacob SchneiderD.C. United's Christian Benteke wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot with 23 goalsC. BentekeDC UnitedCharlotte FCMajor League SoccerDC United vs Charlotte FCBenteke, an ex-Aston Villa star, was crowned MLS' finest finisher Saturday after leading the league in scoring.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChristian Benteke wins MLS Golden BootD.C. forward scored 23 regular season goalsFinishes ahead of Suarez, Bouanga and HernandezGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below