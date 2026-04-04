AFP
Curtis Jones admits 'it's tough' to see Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool as midfielder says he 'learned a lot' from departing star
A legendary figure prepares for farewell
Liverpool midfielder Jones has admitted “it’s tough” to see Salah prepare for his departure from Anfield, revealing he has “learned a lot” from the Egyptian star, as he reflected on the forward’s emotional farewell message to supporters.
In an emotional statement addressed to the supporters, Salah confirmed his decision to leave, putting an end to a Liverpool that began before Jones had even made his senior debut for the club.
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Jones reflects on the Egyptian King's impact
Jones provided a glimpse into the dressing room's perspective on losing such an influential figure. The midfielder, who has risen through the ranks while Salah was breaking records, was quick to highlight the professional standards set by the departing star.
"I’m speaking as a fan as well, it’s obviously hard to see a player like Mo [leave], who has given this club everything," Jones explained to TNT. "The records that he’s set and broken himself… it’s been a joy to be a part of his journey and see how hard that he’s worked. You always see Mo with the goals and assists and the exciting times that he’s given. As a player, I’ve seen how hard he works in the gym and how much he looks after himself, his body and recovery and all the extras he puts in. I’ve learned and taken a lot from him. I’m not built like Mo but I try to have the same mindset."
Chasing a fairytale ending for a legend
With the finish line in sight for Salah's Anfield career, the focus has shifted to ensuring he leaves with more silverware in his cabinet. Liverpool have endured an "up and down" season, but the midfieder insists the squad is determined to provide a fitting send-off for a man who has achieved everything possible at the club.
When asked by Robbie Fowler if he wanted to ensure Salah leaves as a winner, Jones said: "100 per cent yeah. I think that Mo would want that as well. He knows we’ve always got his back, the same way he’s always had ours. This season has been up and down but it would be nice to finish on a high. We can see that the games are coming thick and fast against good teams but of course we’re always going to give our best for the fans and the team, and especially now for Mo."
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Comparing the numbers of a club icon
While Salah’s statistics this season remain respectable - notching 10 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances - they represent a slight dip from the stratospheric levels he hit during Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning campaign. Last term, he registered a staggering 29 goals and 18 assists, cementing his status as one of the greatest to ever grace the English top flight.
Regardless of the slight decrease in output, Jones believes his legacy is firmly secured. "I try to use the stuff that he’s done, I’ve learned a lot from him. He leaves as a legend and he’s achieved everything he can. Good luck to him," Jones added. For now, the Reds' focus remains on the pitch as they navigate a difficult run of fixtures to close out the Salah era on a high note.