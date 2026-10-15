Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Olympique Lyonnais v Crystal Palace FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Crystal Palace player ratings vs Lyon: Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino goals not enough in narrow Europa League defeat

Crystal Palace
Europa League
Player ratings
Lyon vs Crystal Palace
Lyon

Crystal Palace fell to a 3-2 defeat against Lyon in a pulsating Europa League encounter at the Groupama Stadium. Despite a spirited second-half fightback led by goals from Yeremy Pino and Daichi Kamada, the Eagles were unable to overcome a three-goal deficit.

Crystal Palace’s trip to the Groupama Stadium proved to be a classic tactical encounter of two halves. In the opening 45 minutes, the Eagles struggled to cope with Lyon’s fluid 4-3-1-2 system, as Corentin Tolisso opened the scoring just eight minutes in. The defensive structure crumbled again in first-half stoppage time when Ernest Nuamah doubled the hosts' advantage, leaving the South London side with a mountain to climb at the interval.

The second period saw a significant shift in impetus following tactical adjustments from the bench. Yeremy Pino ignited hopes of a comeback shortly after the restart, capitalising on an Adam Wharton assist. However, just as Palace looked to seize control, Pavel Sulc struck a third for Lyon in the 76th minute. A late effort from substitute Daichi Kamada ensured a grandstand finish, but Lyon held firm to secure all three points, leaving Palace to reflect on defensive lapses that undermined their creative output.

GOAL rates Crystal Palace's players from Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

  • imago-sport-1084569087.jpgSports Press Photo

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Walter Benitez - 5/10

    It was a difficult evening for the goalkeeper, who was beaten three times from five shots on target. While he could do little about the precision of Tolisso’s early strike, the defensive organisation in front of him for Nuamah’s goal left him exposed. He finished the match with only one save, struggling to impose himself during Lyon’s periods of sustained pressure.

    Chris Richards - 6/10

    Deployed on the right of the back three, Richards had a busy evening tracking the elusive movement of Lyon’s forward line. He was relatively steady in possession but was caught out of position during the transition for Lyon’s third goal. He was replaced in the 83rd minute as Palace chased the game.

    Axel Disasi - 5/10

    The central pillar of the defence found it difficult to contain Lyon’s central surges. Disasi often looked isolated against the pace of Nuamah and struggled to maintain the height of the defensive line, which contributed to the space Lyon exploited for their first-half goals.

    Jaka Canvot - 6/10

    The young defender showed flashes of his ball-playing ability but was physically tested by the experienced Lyon frontline. While he remained composed under pressure, the overall lack of cohesion in the back three during the first half made for a challenging European outing.

  • imago-sport-1084569451.jpgSports Press Photo

    Midfield

    Tyrick Mitchell - 6/10

    Mitchell provided his usual industrious presence on the left flank. He was diligent in his defensive duties and attempted to provide width, though his final ball lacked the clinical edge required to unlock a stubborn Lyon backline until the latter stages of the match.

    Adam Wharton - 7/10

    Wharton was once again the metronome for Palace. He provided the vital assist for Yeremy Pino’s goal in the 50th minute with a clever through ball that bypassed the Lyon midfield. His ability to progress the play was one of the few bright spots in a difficult first half.

    Quinten Timber - 6/10

    Timber worked tirelessly in the advanced role, attempting to link the midfield to the lone striker. While his work rate was unquestionable, he found clear-cut opportunities hard to come by against a disciplined Lyon defence before being replaced in the 86th minute.

    Oscar Mingueza - 6/10

    Occupying a hybrid role in the midfield four, Mingueza provided tactical flexibility but struggled to exert a dominant influence on the game. He helped maintain possession in the middle third but was sacrificed for more attacking options in the 75th minute.

  • FBL-EUR-C3-LYON-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Attack

    Yeremy Pino - 7/10

    Pino was a constant threat between the lines and gave Palace a lifeline with a well-taken goal early in the second half. He was booked in the 57th minute during a feisty spell of play and was withdrawn in the 75th minute after an energetic performance that unsettled the hosts.

    Ismaila Sarr - 5/10

    Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing-back role in the 3-4-2-1, Sarr struggled to balance his defensive responsibilities with his natural attacking instincts. He received a yellow card in the 36th minute for a mistimed challenge and was eventually substituted after 62 minutes for a more balanced tactical setup.

    Jorgen Strand Larsen - 5/10

    A frustrating night for the striker, who was often isolated and starved of quality service in the first half. He struggled to hold the ball up effectively against Lyon’s physical centre-backs and was replaced by Eddie Nketiah just after the hour mark.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • imago-sport-1084569047.jpgSports Press Photo

    Subs & Manager

    Daichi Kamada - 7/10

    Introduced in the 62nd minute, Kamada made an immediate impact. He found the net in the 81st minute to set up a tense finale, showing great awareness to find space in the box. His technical quality significantly improved Palace’s attacking fluidity.

    Eddie Nketiah - 6/10

    Came on for Larsen in the 62nd minute and offered a different threat with his movement in behind. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his presence occupied the Lyon defenders and created more room for Kamada and Pino.

    Dario Osorio - 5/10

    A 75th-minute introduction who struggled to get into the rhythm of a very fast-paced game. He had limited touches as Lyon retreated into a low block to protect their lead.

    Anan Khalaili - 5/10

    Brought on alongside Osorio to provide fresh legs on the wings, but Lyon’s experience told as they managed the closing stages effectively to limit his impact.

    Dwight McNeil - N/A

    A very late substitution in the 86th minute; did not have sufficient time to influence the outcome.

    Pierre Sage (Manager) - 6/10

    The manager's initial setup was bypassed too easily by Lyon’s midfield rotations. However, his second-half substitutions, particularly the introduction of Kamada, showed his tactical acumen and nearly salvaged a point from a difficult situation. The defensive fragility remains a concern at this level.

Next matches
BHA

BHA

Premier League

18 Oct 2026

CRY

CRY

OL

OL

Ligue 1

18 Oct 2026

NCE

NCE