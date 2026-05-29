AFP
History repeats itself as Crystal Palace open talks with another ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss to replace Oliver Glasner
Palace hunt new manager
According to reports from Sky Sport, Toppmoller has emerged as a primary candidate to succeed Glasner at Selhurst Park. The Premier League side opened talks with the 45-year-old tactician, who recently attracted concrete interest from several teams including Napoli, Al-Ittihad, Wolfsburg and Koln. The German manager has remained unattached since his dismissal in January 2026 and feels ready for a fresh challenge in England.
- Getty Images Sport
Toppmoller targets swift return
The available head coach wants to secure a swift return to the dugout following his departure from the Bundesliga. During his previous tenure in Frankfurt, he oversaw 121 competitive matches across all competitions, winning 51 and drawing 34 of those. However, his side struggled in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, winning just nine of the 26 games they played before the club ultimately decided to let him go.
Frankfurt connection continues apace
The potential appointment mirrors the precise path taken by Glasner, who moved to London in February 2024. The current boss enjoyed an incredibly trophy-laden spell with the Eagles, securing three major honours including the FA Cup, Community Shield, and the UEFA Conference League. However, his decision to depart created an immediate managerial vacuum, forcing the hierarchy to seek an elite replacement with similar European pedigree.
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical rebuild awaits successor
The incoming manager faces a stern test to maintain recent silverware-winning momentum while addressing the squad's long-term tactical evolution. Toppmoller must quickly rectify the defensive vulnerabilities that undermined his final winless four-match run in Germany, which culminated in a poor defensive record, three draws, and a 3-3 stalemate with Werder Bremen before his sacking on January 18.
With the summer transfer window on the horizon, the board wants a swift resolution to negotiations to ensure the new boss can implement his philosophy.