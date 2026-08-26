Crystal Palace hijack Aston Villa's Joel Ordonez deal! €30m move for Club Brugge defender close

Crystal Palace are on the verge of securing a major transfer coup by hijacking Aston Villa's attempts to sign Ordonez. The South London club have moved quickly to formalise their interest in the 22-year-old, offering a deal structured as a loan with a conditional obligation to buy for €30 million.

On Tuesday, reports from The Athletic indicated that Aston Villa were progressing well with a deal to bring Ordonez to Villa Park, with Unai Emery keen to add depth to his squad for their upcoming Champions League campaign. Villa's offer for the centre-back was also a loan with a similar obligation to buy, but Palace have now surged ahead in the race for his signature.