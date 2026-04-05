'You are crossing the line!' - Atletico Madrid president fumes at Julian Alvarez transfer links to Barcelona and Arsenal

Cerezo is furious with the persistent coverage surrounding Alvarez and a potential blockbuster transfer. The Atletico Madrid chief used a press conference before their Liga match against Barcelona on April 5 to address the situation. With Arsenal and the Catalan giants circling, he delivered an unmistakable warning to reporters. He said: "You are crossing the line a little with Alvarez. He's an Atletico Madrid player and has a long contract with the club." The 24-year-old cost £82 million ($108m) from Manchester City, negotiated by sporting director Andrea Berta, and the club have no intention of selling.