Croatia reignite World Cup hopes and send Panama crashing out in landmark appearance for Luka Modric

On a night defined by tension and tactical battles, the spotlight belonged to Croatia’s everlasting captain Modric. The veteran midfielder became only the fourth male player in history to reach 200 senior international appearances, joining an elite club that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kuwait's Bader al-Mutawa.

Manager Dalic was full of praise for the 40-year-old veteran after the final whistle, stating: "He is still influencing matches and to play for your country 200 times, that is a lot. We need to be very happy to have him in the team. Luka is very humble and this is why he is not for major celebrations. But I am very glad we marked this today in front of our fans." To celebrate the achievement, his teammates wore black T-shirts featuring the words "Infinite Legacy" and the number 200 during the post-match celebrations.



