Croatia confirm return of Slaven Bilic as ex-West Ham boss ends two-year managerial hiatus

Stepping into the shoes of Dalic is no small feat, given the former manager's achievements, which included reaching a World Cup final and semi-final. Kustic acknowledged the difficulty of the transition while expressing full confidence in the new appointment. Bilic's extensive resume across the Premier League, Turkish Super Lig, and other major European divisions was a key factor in the federation's decision-making process.

“I would like to once again thank Zlatko for the exceptional results he achieved during his tenure, and we of course, respect and understand his decision to bring his era in charge of Croatia to a close with this World Cup,” Kustic stated. “It is not easy to follow in Zlatko’s footsteps, but we are convinced that Slaven is the right person for this role. He is a celebrated former international who now has vast coaching and managerial experience behind him, and I am certain he has the full support of the players, the fans, and the wider public to lead Croatia to new successes. I extend a warm welcome to Slaven. He will, of course, have the full support of the Federation in his work, and I wish him the very best of luck in his new tenure.”