'Criticism has zero effect on me!' - Carlo Ancelotti refuses to be distracted by Brazil backlash as legendary coach targets new generation

The atmosphere surrounding the Brazilian national team has grown increasingly tense following a narrow escape in Townsville. A 95th-minute header from Rayan was required to rescue a draw against Australia, preventing what would have been a historic defeat for the five-time world champions. This result followed a painful World Cup exit at the hands of Norway, leaving the fanbase and local media in a state of high alert.

Critics have been vocal about the "very bad impression" left by the team, with some high-profile figures even calling for the manager to be dismissed despite him signing a new four-year contract just months ago.

However, Ancelotti remains steadfast. "It's good to have criticism of the work," he told reporters. "Criticism has always existed and always will. It doesn't affect the idea I have for the future of this national team. Criticism has zero effect on what I think about the future."