'Just like Cristiano' - Xabi Alonso backs Kylian Mbappe to emulate Ronaldo at Real Madrid as French superstar closes in on CR7's incredible record

Mbappe has revealed in the past that he considered Ronaldo as his idol, alongside France legend Zinedine Zidane and that the two iconic footballers inspired him to play for Real Madrid. "I live a dream every day to play here. Zidane was my idol, I started because of him. This club has an aura, it's the best in the world. Since Cristiano arrived, I followed every game; he was my other idol. I met Zidane here when I was 13. I spent a week in Valdebebas and could only speak to Zidane because I didn't speak any other language than French. There were opportunities to stay but it wasn't possible because of my family. I couldn't come alone," the Frenchman had said earlier this year. He completed his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2024 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Now, after spending just over a season at the Spanish capital, Mbappe is already close to breaking an incredible club record that was set by Ronaldo in 2013. The Portugal star had scored 59 goals in La Liga in a calendar year. In 2025, Mbappe has scored 55 goals and still has four matches left to play in 2025.