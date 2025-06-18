Cristiano Ronaldo can win the World Cup! Portugal backed to beat Lionel Messi and Argentina to 2026 crown as Spain legend Carles Puyol hails Nations League winners as big favourites
Former Spain and Barcelona defender Carles Puyol has backed Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to win the World Cup next year.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Puyol backs Portugal to win next year
- Admits Messi and Argentina also contenders
- Praised Ronaldo as key to his team's chances